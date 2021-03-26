‘Stay the course to prevent COVID-19 spike’: PCHD releases Public Health Advisory

TUCSON (KVOA) - Health officials in Pima County released a Public Health Advisory Friday afternoon.

The advisory comes out as Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey announced the lift of the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures on Thursday.

Soon after the announcement was made, Pima County health officials released a statement saying they "disagree" with the governor's executive order.

In its advisory, the county is asking the community and local businesses to continue wearing face coverings when in public or when being less than 6 feet from others not in the same household.

They also ask the community to continue washing their hands and to avoid contact with others when sick.

In addition, PCHD made a change to its guidance for gatherings. They request that outdoor gatherings be limited to 200 people in venues where social distancing is possible. On its March 5 advisory, the county recommended 25 people or less attendees.

View the full March 26, 2021 Public Health Advisory here.

PCHS also encouraged the public "to be thoughtful about gathering for the Easter and Passover holidays."

As these holidays approach, residents are encouraged to:

Gather virtually, with people who live with you, OR outside and at least 6 feet apart from others.

Enjoy traditional meals with those who live with you.

Practice religious holiday customs at home.

Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor.

Watch virtual religious and cultural performances.

Attend religious ceremonies virtually.

If you plan to celebrate with others, outdoors is safer than indoors.

New Executive Order:

Under this new executive order, Ducey will phase out all mask mandates implemented by local governments, including the ones put in place by both the City of Tucson and Pima County in June.

"Unlike some other states, Arizona never issued a statewide mask mandate, and instead encouraged personal responsibility with an aggressive educational campaign — resulting in more widespread mask usage than states with mandates," the governor's office said Thursday. "Some local governments have implemented 'mandates,' however, they have rarely, if ever, been enforced. Under this latest action, those local mandates will be phased out. Mask usage is still encouraged, especially in groups that are not vaccinated."

In addition, this executive order will allow bars to resume regular operations at full capacity. Businesses will no longer be required to implement COVID-19 mitigation practices - they will simply be recommended under the executive order.

Events of more than 50 people will also no longer be required to receive approval from local governments to be held. However, they are advised to follow "safe practices and CDC recommendations, including physical distancing."

To view the executive order in its entirety, visit azgovernor.gov.

In Pima County:

So far, the county has seen over 110,000 COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, the death toll is 2,341.

According to PCHD, over one out of every 450 residents of Pima County has died due to COVID-19.

As of March 24, over 417,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the county.

Currently, eligibility for vaccination in Pima County includes:

Anyone 55 or older

Anyone (16 or older) with a high-risk medical condition or disability or experiencing homelessness or living in a congregate setting or receiving in-hime or long-term care

Any essential worker. This includes first responders, corrections officers, educators and support staff, child care workers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers,

grocery store workers, and public transit workers.

For more information, visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.