OVPD: Vehicle hits power pole, driver flees scene

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police in Oro Valley are investigating a single-vehicle hit and run collision Friday morning.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, the vehicle struck a power pole in the 8500 N. Oracle Road area just past midnight. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

The crash caused significant damage, police say.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) responded to the scene to replace the pole. Repairs are estimated to be completed Friday afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid the right lane of southbound Oracle Road from Hardy Road to Camino Greenfields as repairs are underway.

The investigation remains ongoing.