CHECK IT OUT: New cycling mural in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center and El Tour de Tucson announced they are once again unveiling a new colorful mural in the Old Pueblo.

The cycling-inspired mural features desert-dwelling creatures taking part in one of Tucson’s staples – cycling. They are riding through downtown Tucson and the historic El Presidio Neighborhood.

Its purpose is to promote health and wellness - two of TMC’s mottos to staying fit.

Artist Joe Pagac and his talented co-muralists, highlight El Tour de Tucson. Its colors were inspired by the City Courthouse building’s dome.

Pagac, who is also a cyclist, has created more than five El Tour de Tucson posters in the last decade.

You can check out this new Tucson gem at the Transamerica Building Parking Structure at 177 N. Church Ave.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.