TUCSON (KVOA) - Police in Tucson seek help in locating two teenage boys associated to a group of armed robbery suspects.

On Thursday, Tucson Police Department said Miguel Torrez-McMillan, 17, and Rudolfo Alcaraz, 17, have outstanding felony warrants.

No further details regarding the case have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.