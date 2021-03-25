Local businesses react to Arizona’s mitigation rollback

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, residents saw Arizona roll back mitigation standards, allowing local businesses to choose how they want to enforce their own rules. Some are ready to return to normal while others are still concerned.

For more than a year, restaurants and hospitality businesses have had to follow very strict rules to abide by COVID-19 regulations.

Large parties over 10 are now allowed back into restaurants and gatherings of 50 people are now permitted without government approval. However, there are still some business owners that feel the need to hold back.

We are SO close! Keep masking up and let’s come out the other side together! #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/hRMrdi1aba — hotelcongress (@hotelcongress) March 25, 2021

Grant Krueger who owns Union Public House says it is time to say yes to their customers again. However, the business owner said he still understands masks and social distancing remains critical.

"Our claim to fame was the ability to house large parties like that," Krueger said. "So when that became illegal, it became incredibly difficult as us as a business and difficult on our guests too many of whom never knew about these regulations."

"I think this is going to be an incredibly joyous day for a lot of hospitality employees everything from hostesses, servers, managers, bartenders, owners everybody is going to be able to be in the yes-business a little more with our guests."

Ray Flores runs Flores Concepts which oversees restaurants like El Charro downtown. He appreciates the freedom that his business now has, but he still feels it is a little early for normalcy.

"We appreciate the governor making these moves towards a return to business, which is vital towards our survival and our employees' survival," he said. "We are just going to walk before we run that is been our mentality so far. We are going to make the best choice based on information from the state the county and of course the CDC."