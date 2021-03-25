Broadway making its way back to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – Broadway in Tucson is preparing for its return this fall and it will feature a hit musical that you will not want to miss.

With shows already scheduled for the spring, Broadway in Tucson had to make the difficult decision to postpone them and make them part of the 2021/2022 season.

This decision was carefully made due to the shifting of schedules and the COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered.

The first show on the schedule to start off the 2021/2022 season will be the award-winning musical, Hamilton. This show will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 5, 2021.

An additional show will be announced and added to the new schedule in the upcoming weeks.

Current season subscribers will be the first to have the opportunity to purchase this unannounced add-on event.

For a list of updated performances, dates, and times, or more information on Broadway in Tucson, click here.

This article was written by News 4 Tucson intern Rosa Garcia.