B.1.1.7 variant found on UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University has detected the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus on its campus, according to an email sent to its community Thursday.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in 2020. It has since been detected in many other countries. The variant was first detected in the United States at end of 2020.

UArizona found the variant through a research study being conducted by its labs, according to the university.

In its Thursday announcement, UArizona asked students to remain vigilant.

"The presence in our community of this more virulent version of the virus that causes COVID-19 means everyone needs to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of this virus," UArizona said in the email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said this variant is 50 percent more transmissible.

CDC DATA: US COVID-19 cases caused by variants

"In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding," according to the CDC.

"It is imperative to wear your face covering, maintain physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands frequently. As we indicated last week, the University's face covering policy has not changed. Face coverings are required in all University buildings, including classrooms, libraries, campus recreational facilities and other instructional settings (unless you are alone in a single occupancy office)," UArizona said. "They must be worn outdoors while on any University of Arizona property where continuous physical distancing of at least 6 feet is difficult or impossible to maintain."

UArizona officials also emphasized "the need for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible".

Since Wednesday, the state-run pod at UArizona started offering appointments to anyone 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. More appointments will be available on Friday at 11 a.m.

Visit visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov for more information.