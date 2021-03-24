Sahuarita residents say roadway is in need of major makeover

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been over 20 years since McGee Ranch Road in Sahuarita was last completely redone. Residents say the patches are not sticking.

McGee Ranch road is a seven-mile stretch of road west of Sahuarita that has about 100 families living on it. Some for almost 70 years.

"Over the last five-six years, it's been very difficult with the weather," Kathy Harris, a resident on McGee Ranch road said. "We've written to them about the potholes and then they come in patch over and over. The patches just get bigger and bigger."

McGee Ranch Road is a chip sealed road which is a faster and more cost-effective way to pave a road. The problem is that it breaks easier and more often than an asphalt road.

John Black has lived on the road for 68 years and says that no major construction has been done since his son was in high school. His son is now 40 years old.

"They come out and throw some stuff in," Black said. "If you ask him how it's going to stay, they say, 'Well, that's the way I was told to do it.' I told him, 'You're going to be back out here in another 30 days.'"

The county is out there often putting in patches, but the conditions remain bumpy. Patrick Nolan says that school buses have been damaged driving down the road and that the bus drivers want to redirect their routes.

Nolan talked about an AC unit on a bus almost falling.

"They had an air conditioning unit start to fall inside to the cab of the school bus," Nolan said. "Thankfully no kids were hurt."

Robert Lane is the Maintenance and Operations Division Manager for Pima County and said that back in the 1990's Pima County made too many chip sealed roads. This has made it difficult for the County to keep up with repairs.

"Once it's broken up, it's a losing battle with chip sealed roads," Lane said. "If you don't keep chip sealing them every 10 to 15 years, they just break apart."

Pima County Department of Transportation covers over 1,900 miles of roadways in Pima County.

Many of these streets are chip-sealed and require much more maintenance than your average asphalt road.

Lane talked about McGee Ranch Road saying.

"They are not alone unfortunately there are a lot of roads that were done with that process through that program," he said. "In the mid-2000s or early 2000s, you know, we didn't have the maintenance budget to keep up with all of them."

Lane says Pima County has been working over the last few years to redo roads like McGee Ranch Road.

They are repairing them in a worst to best order and have not made it to McGee Ranch Road yet.

The county did say they will be releasing a detailed list of their upcoming road construction projects coming up at the end of April.