PACC: 41 pets taken from ‘unsanitary’ home

TUCSON (KVOA) - After conducting a welfare check, more than 40 pets were taken to a local animal shelter.

According to Pima County Animal Center, the conditions of the home near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street are unsanitary.

The shelter took in 40 dogs and a parrot. They say many of the adult dogs appear to be in fair condition, however, they are covered in feces.

The puppies are showing signs of Upper Respiratory Infection (URI), and one puppy has wounds, PACC said.

Additionally, all of the dogs seem "under socialized and do not appear to be leash trained".

In regards to the home, PACC says there was an "extreme build-up of waste, and there were five dead dogs on the premises".

Help needed! We have taken in around 40 dogs and a parrot after conducting a welfare check at a home near South 4th Avenue and East 36th Street. The dogs vary in age and size. https://t.co/ixFyZVJwjp pic.twitter.com/vZhJwoCYin — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) March 24, 2021

Animal Protection Officers (APS) are checking the home to make sure there are no other animals.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy case to investigate once an officer on scene said ‘It’s worse than we anticipated,’” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We want people to know that it doesn’t have to get this bad. We are here to help. Let us help before it gets to this point. If you or someone you know needs help, please give us a call at 724-7222.”

According to the shelter, its staff and APS had been working with a woman to reduce the number of animals in the home prior to the welfare check. They say there were some signs of serious neglect with the recent dogs that had been surrendered.

Currently, PACC is evaluating the pets. They will not immediately be available to foster or adopt.

However, PACC says that more than 250 pets in the shelter need homes. Potential adopters can look through the lists at pima.gov/adopt.

If you can't adopt but would like to help, visit friendsofpacc.org.