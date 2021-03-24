It’s Sign Time! ADOT launches fifth annual safety sign contest

PHOENIX (KVOA) - It is time to have some fun! The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched its annual sign contest, seeking fun ways to to keep Arizona roads safe.

The entries can range from wacky to poetic, and last year’s messages included teachers, mingling singles, and children’s books for the win.

The winning message will appear on ADOT’s overhead message boards to encourage motorists to make better decisions while driving. Previous messages have included pop culture and current events.

This is the fifth year that ADOT has hosted the contest, for which about 16 thousand entries have been submitted over the past four years.

ADOT encourages original and clever messages with certain guidelines.

The guidelines for entry are:

The message must relate to traffic safety.

Signs allow for a maximum of 3 lines, 18 characters per line, including spaces.

No hashtags, emojis, phone numbers, or website addresses are allowed.

The contest closes on March 31, with 10 finalists, on which ADOT will invite the public to vote on.

Original messages can be submitted at azdot.gov/SignContest through March 31.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebecca Moreno.