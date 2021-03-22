Skip to Content

UA women win easily in NCAA tourney 1st round

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) – The third-seeded Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 79-49 victory over Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points and dished out 4 assists in the victory.

The Wildcats will now play again on Wednesday against 11-seed BYU (who upset the 6-seed Rutgers).

Arizona went on a 15-2 run in the first quarter and also had an 11-0 run in the first half.

The Wildcat’s Trinity Baptiste also had a big game. She scored 18 points and only missed two shots all game.

Cate Reese chipped in 16 points and 6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Senior Sam Thomas had an amazing 6 steals in the U of A victory.

