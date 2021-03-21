Cyclist dies after being hit by pickup truck in Catalina

CATALINA (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that one man has died after being hit from behind by a pickup truck while cycling on Mainsail Boulevard in Catalina Saturday night.

49-year-old Chad Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for several hours as deputies investigated the scene.

Information about the driver or if he has been charged with anything has yet to be released. We will update this article as more information comes into our newsroom.