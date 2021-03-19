Skip to Content

UArizona women adapt to NCAA bubble in San Antonio

10:40 pm

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) – Since the Arizona women’s basketball team arrived in Texas for the NCAA tournament, it’s been all business sprinkled in with some pockets of team-bonding.

"There's definitely a sense of excitement around our program,” said Arizona guard and 2nd-Team All-American Aari McDonald, “Everybody is happy to be here. We're very lucky. During practice it's full of energy, clapping, and we're still competing and still want it. I just love what I'm seeing right now."

With the bubble in San Antonio being in effect to help avoid the spread of coronavirus, the Wildcats are spending most of their downtime isolating and indoors.

“I know that because it is an exciting time, and it doesn't feel the same as a typical NCAA tournament so I just try to be intentional about, let's try to do some fun things, so we played like, I think it's called 'heads up," said Arizona women’s head basketball coach Adia Barnes.

The Wildcats are a 3-seed and will battle it out against Stony Brook on Monday at 11 a.m. Tucson-time.

Coach Barnes said "It has not been that bad. Yes, I know the sound of it is a lockdown for a couple days, but, it really hasn't been bad. We are walking to the convention center for testing. The difficult parts are as the coach, not being able to walk (to) a convenience store or give shop. "

McDonald said, despite some of the COVID-19 restrictions, "I'm excited. I'm just ready to play."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

