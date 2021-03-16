The wait is over as Arizona doctors perform medically necessary procedures

TUCSON (KVOA) - The more COVID-19 cases decrease in Southern Arizona, the sooner we get back to "normal." Medically necessary procedures are now being scheduled. The backlog of postponed care will take several more months to resolve.

Doctors said, do not hold off any longer. It is important to make that appointment now.

"Many of those that have been delayed, have resulted in compromises to the health of the patient," a Cardiologist at Carondelet Medical Group Dr. Alejandro Asencio.

The wait is over! Dr. Asencio said doctors at Carondelet are doing all types of procedures.

So, when can you get in?

"Every patient is different and the time for the procedure may be different, depending on what procedure is done. So there is no specific wait unless it is an emergency, that takes priority."

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona hospitals are above the 80% occupancy threshold. But, below the 90% threshold.

"So that tells us that hospitals are still very very busy and most of that is due to no longer to COVID but rather addressing the backlog of medically necessary procedures that were postponed because so many critically ill patients were showing up in the emergency department," said University of Arizona Public Health Professor Dr. Joe Gerald.

Dr. Gerald expects hospitals to stay busy through spring.

"What we would like to see is hospital occupancy fall below 80%. That is going to be a good indicator when things are going make a turn to normal for patients who need hospital services."

"I would just encourage people to seek medical care, if needed, without the fear of getting the Coronavirus infection. Many times delaying the care for any of these procedures, can be life-threatening," said Asencio.

To schedule a procedure at Carondelet, click here.