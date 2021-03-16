Skip to Content

Salpointe boys soccer advance to state title game

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Salpointe boys soccer team kept the hope alive for an unbeaten year and a state title as the Lancers scored two early goals against Scottsdale Saguaro and held on for the 2-0 victory.

Nick Hanus and Santiago Ballesteros scored goals for Salpointe.  The Lancers have advanced to the 4A state title game to be played on March 20.  It could end up being an all-Tucson-area state championship game if Walden Grove High School, out of Sahuarita, AZ, is able to beat Prescott High on Wednesday.

In other Tuesday playoff games, Tucson High was eliminated in the 6A region after a heartbreaking loss to the #1 seed San Luis (Final score 3-2).

In 5A action, Sunnyside High School lost in the semi-finals as well.  The Blue Devils fell 5-1 in the Phoenix area against Ironwood.

