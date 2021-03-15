UArizona women b-ball react to #3 seed in NCAA’s

TUCSON (KVOA) – The University of Arizona women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament as a 3-seed. The Wildcats will play 14-seed Stony Brook on Monday, March 22nd in the NCAA tournament bubble in San Antonio, TX.

“It’s a blessing,” said UA All-American guard Aari McDonald, “We just put in all the hard work and it's finally paying off. I think this year we have the right pieces to go far and make a run. It's just a blessing I'm really excited, I'm going to take in the moment and enjoy it"

Coach Adia Barnes said, "We didn't experience this last year. Last year, we did all this hard work, we had ourselves in a good position and it was all canceled. This year, to see it come alive and sit there and be waiting and hear your name called, it's just an awesome feeling."