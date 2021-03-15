Skip to Content

UArizona women b-ball react to #3 seed in NCAA’s

TUCSON (KVOA) – The University of Arizona women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA tournament as a 3-seed.  The Wildcats will play 14-seed Stony Brook on Monday, March 22nd in the NCAA tournament bubble in San Antonio, TX.

“It’s a blessing,” said UA All-American guard Aari McDonald, “We just put in all the hard work and it's finally paying off. I think this year we have the right pieces to go far and make a run. It's just a blessing I'm really excited, I'm going to take in the moment and enjoy it"

Coach Adia Barnes said, "We didn't experience this last year. Last year, we did all this hard work, we had ourselves in a good position and it was all canceled. This year, to see it come alive and sit there and be waiting and hear your name called, it's just an awesome feeling."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

