Sahuaro & Salpointe win; will face each other in Final Four

TUCSON (KVOA) – Both the Salpointe and Sahuaro girls basketball teams took care of business with victories on Friday night and have advanced to the state semifinal on March 17. The Cougars will travel to Salpointe on Wednesday for the Final-Four showdown. The winner will advance to the 4A state championship game.

Salpointe, the 2-seed, held on for a hard-fought victory over Deer Valley. (Final score: 54-45)

Sahuaro, a 3-seed, knocked off Flagstaff on Friday 62-56.

In other playoff games with Tucson-area teams, Rincon’s run in the 6A playoffs came to an end after 2-seed Valley Vista beat the Rangers 95-48.

The Flowing Wells Caballeras stayed alive in the 5A playoffs with an upset, road victory over Cactus Shadows in the Phoenix area. Flowing Wells won the matchup 67-61 and will get a home game on March 17 as the Caballeras host Gilbert. The winner of the Wednesday showdown will advance to the state championship game.

Here’s more playoff schedules for Southern Arizona teams:

4A-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS ON FRIDAY, MARCH 12TH

No. 7 Deer Valley at No. 2 Salpointe, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Flagstaff at No. 3 Sahuaro, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Flowing Wells at No. 4 Cactus Shadows, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Rincon/UHS at No. 2 Valley Vista, 7 p.m.

1A BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 4 St. David vs. No. 1 NV Christian at Coronado, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Patagonia vs. No. 2 Mohave Acc. at Coronado, 2:30 p.m.

2A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 5 San Tan Charter at No. 4 Benson, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Deer Valley at No. 2 Salpointe, 7 p.m.

4A-6A BOYS SOCCER QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 9 Coronado at No. 1 Salpointe, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Tempe at No. 3 Walden Grove, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Sunnyside at No. 2 Independence, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Basha at No. 4 Tucson, 2 p.m.