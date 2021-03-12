PCHD director called uptick in hospitalizations ‘concerning’ as COVID-19 cases decline in county

TUCSON (KVOA)- In a Pima County Health Department COVID-19 update Thursday, the county's health director said that is it concerning the county is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

PCHD director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that both the county's positivity rate and cases are going down and that should mean there should be less viral transmission.

She said that there has been no indication that hospitals have changed their criteria for assessing who they admit to a hospital.

As the county is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations, Dr. Cullen said this may mean the coronavirus is having a viral impact on people that have a morbidity risk associated with it.

"What will be most concerning is if it continues," said Dr. Cullen. "It may perhaps just be that a few people that have significant underlying disease manage to get infected and so having increase morbidity risk with that and that is why they were admitted."

She said that this is something that they need to monitor over the next seven to 14 days.