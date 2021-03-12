‘Operation Deep Freeze’ in effect at The Salvation Army

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for Friday.

The Salvation Army opens its doors to anyone seeking overnight shelter when the temperature drops to 35 degrees.

The Salvation Army's Tucson Hospitality House is located at 1002 N. Main. Ave. near Speedway Blvd.

The non-profit is currently seeking donations to help those in need. They're looking for coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters. Donations can be dropped off at the Hospitality House, as well as Naughton's Plumbing at 6062 E. Speedway Blvd.

You can drop donations off at the Hospitality House 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyTucson.org.