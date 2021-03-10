Pueblo falls in playoffs; Salpointe advances

TUCSON (KVOA) - The high school basketball post-season continues in Arizona with a number of teams from Southern Arizona still alive this season. On Thursday night, 4A #2 seed Salpointe Catholic cruised to an easy 57-39 win over Dysart High School, who traveled to the Old Pueblo from the Phoenix area.

Pueblo High School’s magical season came to an end after blowing a double-digit lead to Mesquite High School in the 66-63 loss.

Tucson’s Sahuaro High School was also eliminated after fall in the Phoenix area to Deer Valley, 62-43.

Salpointe will host Deer Valley next on March 13th in the next round.

Also on Wednesday evening, Benson High School beat Gilbert Classical 56-49.

Pusch Ridge fell in overtime to Gilbert Christian 45-42.

Sabino lost to Valley Christian 91-74.

Here are all your scores from Girls state tournament action on Wednesday night:

1A Quarterfinal

Ft. Thomas 56, St. David 46

2A First Round

Eagar Round Valley 61, Morenci 43

Pima 82, Scottsdale Prep 21

Scottsdale Christian 49, Benson 44

Tune in to News 4 Tucson at 6 and 10 p.m. for more on some 5A basketball teams who will suit up on Thursday, March 11th.

5A BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND ON THURSDAY, MARCH 11TH

No. 15 McClintock at No. 2 Catalina Foothills, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Sunrise Mountain at No. 5 Buena, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Willow Canyon at No. 7 Nogales, 7 p.m.

4A-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS ON FRIDAY, MARCH 12TH

No. 7 Deer Valley at No. 2 Salpointe, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Flagstaff at No. 3 Sahuaro, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Flowing Wells at No. 4 Cactus Shadows, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Rincon/UHS at No. 2 Valley Vista, 7 p.m.

1A BOYS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 4 St. David vs. No. 1 NV Christian at Coronado, 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Patagonia vs. No. 2 Mohave Acc. at Coronado, 2:30 p.m.

2A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 5 San Tan Charter at No. 4 Benson, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Deer Valley at No. 2 Salpointe, 7 p.m.

4A-6A BOYS SOCCER QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 9 Coronado at No. 1 Salpointe, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Tempe at No. 3 Walden Grove, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Sunnyside at No. 2 Independence, 11 a.m.

No. 12 Basha at No. 4 Tucson, 2 p.m.

3A-5A GIRLS SOCCER QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY, MARCH 13TH

No. 8 Pusch Ridge at No. 1 NW Christian, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Mohave at No. 3 Salpointe, Noon

No. 7 Walden Grove at No. 2 Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Sahuarita at No. 4 Flagstaff, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Cactus Shadows at No. 5 Catalina Foothills, 2 p.m.

