Police seek information in vandalism case in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Police in Oro Valley are seeking information regarding a vandalism incident that caused $15,000 worth of damage earlier this month.

In a tweet, Oro Valley Police Department said the incident happened the night of March 2 and the morning of March 3 in the First Avenue and Palisades Road area.

According to OVPD, the vandalism included tire slashing and graffiti.

They are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to call 520-229-4900.