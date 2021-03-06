Pilot certification underway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base just in time for air show season

TUCSON (KVOA ) - If you live on Tucson's eastside, you might have heard and saw something flying overhead Saturday afternoon. The Heritage Flight Training Course is underway at David-Monthan Air Force Base. Pilots have trained for months to be able to perform in an air show and Saturday was their final test.

Haden Fullam has been studying for this hands on test for a while.

"It's a long time coming," Fullam said.

Five months of preparation in hopes of getting certified to perform in the 2021 air show season. According to Chris Mcalear, Chief of Aerial Events, this is the last stop before pilots like Fullam are sky bound.



'The Heritage Flight Course that we do is to safety train pilots to fly, and so they learn it's to safety learn and fly now around the country," Mcalear said.

For Fullam, it's more than just getting certified but representing the United States Airforce. He told News 4 Tucson, it's humbling.



"It's such a privileged to be representing the us, and the air force, and the team, and everyone evolved," Fullam said.

Mcalear said for some, it brings back important memories and overwhelming emotions.



"When you go to air shows with veterans and others and sometimes it brings a tear to their eye," Mcalear said.

Where you were on base watching the new series of pilots gain their wings or you heard it from a distance, the tricks are months in the making.