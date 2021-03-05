ASU helps Tucson schools with COVID-19 testing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona State University has partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services to help K-12 schools across Arizona safely operate this spring.

ASU is in Wildcat country but, they are putting the school rivalry aside to help Tucson schools with COVID-19 testing.

"We opened up one on the northside of town for Amphi and then we opened one at Hi Corbett for Tucson Unified School District," said Dr. Michelle Villegas-Gold who is the project manager for ASU vaccination sites.

The pilot program started in January to help teachers and staff get tested for the Coronavirus.

"It has been a positive. But we just want to make sure it is accessible and easy for everyone, moving forward in the final details," said TUSD Communications Director Leslie Lenhart.

Especially with in location and times.

"Right now our testing site at Hi Corbett Field, runs every Saturday and Sunday morning," said Lenhart.

But, that will soon change.

"It is going to go to El Pueblo," said Villegas-Gold.

The goal of this program is to provide schools with data, showing what transmission looks like on their campuses. They also offer the districts surveillance testing, to randomly select and then test about 20% of their employees each week, discovering asymptomatic cases.

"What the literature shows is, schools are not high-risk sites for transmission. So there is not actually a lot of spread that is taking place at school. We find that a lot of that is taking place outside of school because it is a very controlled environment," said Villegas-Gold.

TUSD officials said, so far the program has been a success.

"They are happy with their testing results because they come back 24-hours or less," said Lenhart.

Right now, teachers and staff can only go to their assigned district for testing. A plan is in the works to allow them to go to any ASU testing site.