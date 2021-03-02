Senior citizens struggle signing up for COVID-19 vaccine, without tech resources

TUCSON (KVOA) - Phase 1-B includes seniors who think the COVID-19 vaccination plan was created for the tech-savvy, rather than the older generation.

No matter your age, right now, everyone has to sign up online. But it is not so simple for those in their golden years.

"A message said, sorry but we cannot tell what you are saying, on the computer."

"Then the computer says, sorry but I cannot register you."

"You have to do this in Chrome or what is it, star fire?"

"If your email ends with cox.net, it will not work."

"You cannot log in."

Those are some of the issues Art and Jean Humble encountered, trying to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Agitated," said Jean. "I was about to go through the ceiling, exclaimed Art."

Their granddaughter Sydney, lives in New York, and made the appointment for them, online.

"She emails it to me on my cox.net email that does not work here, but works from New York to me," said Art Humble.

They went to a nearby vaccine site to get their first dose.

"Thanks to a 25-year-old granddaughter and obviously a new computer. But mine is only five years old," said Art Humble.

They tried to sign up for the second dose but were told, "You will get an email in six days, that will give you an invitation for the booster shot."

Six days later, no invite. So, their son, Will Humble went online.

"And there were no appointments available."

Will called the hotline and waited 3.5 hours and finally, mom and dad had appointments.

Jean and Art said, the sign-up was a nightmare but are happy to be fully vaccinated.

"It feels so great to finally see people. We just see each other all the time. But the kids have come by. But they do not come close. We see them six feet apart."

The couple gave some advice for those struggling like they did.

"Wait until Walgreen's {vaccine appointments} opens up. By the way, does your email have a cox.net? If it does, forget it!"

Art and Jean said, in the mean time, if you know someone in phase 1-B, help them sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.