Tucson is experiencing a lumber shortage like never before

TUCSON (KVOA) - During the pandemic, we have seen hand sanitizer then toilet paper become scarce. Now, a lumber shortage is added to that list.

Buyers are not happy and sellers say, they have never seen a lumber shortage like this.

"It's absurd," said Manley.

Pat Manley has owned Johnson-Manley Lumber Company for 50 years.

"I would say the overall, increase in pricing for commodity goods used in, home framing, which is what we do, is about 135% and heading to 200%."

Lumber is used for a lot of things like building houses, fences and even wrestling rings.

"The ring is finished as far as the metal goes, which has gone up as well. I needed to do is get the flooring. I quickly realized it was way more expensive than I remembered when I built one," said Hack.

Chris Hack, who goes by the name, "The Prophet" did not foresee this lumber shortage.

"$4,750 and that is complete with everything. Now getting into this problem with the wood shortage and price increase, I realized that is something I have to do as well. Basically, raise my prices by $500."

To give you a better perspective, a 2 inches x 10 inches x 16 feet piece of wood used to cost around $18, but now it can cost upward of $39.

As you can guess, that means the price for new homes will probably go up. But Manley said do not let that scare you.

"$15,000 at a 30-year mortgage rate and tell me how much more you are paying per month. it is a lot easier to swallow than saying, I am paying $15,000 more dollars."

Manley told News 4 Tucson, hearing there is a lumber shortage sounds concerning but that just means Tucson is growing and the need for wood, is great.