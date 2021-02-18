Governor Ducey, ADOT advance $230 million in new transportation investments statewide

PHOENIX (KVOA) — Governor Doug Ducey announced millions of dollars will be going towards Arizonan's transportation infrastructure investments Thursday.



According to the Governor's Office, the $230 million in investments will enhance highway safety and meet the demand of new residents moving to Arizona.



“Despite the pandemic, Arizona’s economy is strong and families and businesses continue to relocate here in record numbers,” Governor Ducey said in a news release. “Now is the right time to use our state and federal dollars to make investments that create jobs, modernize our infrastructure, and improve highway safety."



According to the Governor's Office, investment funding comes from transportation dollars, including higher than anticipated revenue amid Arizona’s economic recovery and federal COVID-relief funds.



The projects include:

- $33 million to rebuild and widen the Gila River Bridge on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson, paving the way for a full expansion of I-10 between the two cities.

- $41 million to widen U.S. Route 93 north of Wickenburg

- $40 million to add capacity to Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix

- $117 million to improve more than 600 highway lane-miles across the state.



The funding plan is in partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and follows formal action last week by ADOT’s Priority Planning Advisory Committee.



“These projects—enhancing mobility on I-10 and creating lasting improvements to some of our highways statewide—underscore that commitment to the public and meeting their needs. These projects will support continued economic growth and are designed to address some of our most pressing transportation needs," John Halikowski, ADOT director said in a news release.



The proposal will go before the State Transportation Board for consideration at its Feb. 19 meeting.



“This funding plan outlined by Governor Ducey and ADOT prioritizes Arizona’s most immediate transportation needs and opens opportunities for future expansion,” Steve Stratton, State Transportation Board Chairman said in a news release.



According to the Governor's Office, these projects will be funded with $150.3 million of COVID-19 relief funding allocated to the state and $80 million in state transportation funds, including revenue that exceeded earlier revenue projections. As part of the plan, Maricopa County and Pima County regions will receive $31.3 million for transportation investments through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act.



