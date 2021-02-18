Family of 19-year-old shot, killed by deputy responds to PCSD ‘allegations’New
TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy last month is weighing in.
Bradley Alexander Lewis was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Jan. 20, Lewis was running from deputies and rammed one of their vehicles.
Deputies say he then charged Deputy Gilbert Caudillo with a dark object in his hand. The 20-year-old veteran shot the 19-year-old, who as it turned out, did not have a weapon.
Tuesday night, News 4 Tucson reported on the numerous run-ins with the sheriff's department that Lewis had.
News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo presented five police reports involving Lewis, dating back nearly a year.
Wednesday night, his family responded to what they call "allegations" from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Here's the family statement:
"The Pima County Sheriff's Department either didn't act timely or properly to protect the community by moving these allegations forward or they prefer to skip the nuisance of doing investigations, charges, trials and verdicts so they can go straight to execution.
Either way, these alleged reports speak volumes about PCSD and nothing about what happened on January 20th when a deputy shot and killed an unarmed 19 year old."