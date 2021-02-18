Family of 19-year-old shot, killed by deputy responds to PCSD ‘allegations’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The family of the 19-year-old who was shot and killed by a Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy last month is weighing in.

Bradley Alexander Lewis was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Jan. 20, Lewis was running from deputies and rammed one of their vehicles.

Deputies say he then charged Deputy Gilbert Caudillo with a dark object in his hand. The 20-year-old veteran shot the 19-year-old, who as it turned out, did not have a weapon.

Tuesday night, News 4 Tucson reported on the numerous run-ins with the sheriff's department that Lewis had.

News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo presented five police reports involving Lewis, dating back nearly a year.

Wednesday night, his family responded to what they call "allegations" from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Here's the family statement: