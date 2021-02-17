Angel Charity awards more than $250K to 5 local organizations

TUCSON (KVOA) - Five local organizations will receive immediate funding to help children in Pima County.

Angel Charity for Children, Inc., will give more than $250,000 to the organizations.

They say the funds will help increase educational and emotional health support for kids impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five grant projects funded this year include, Boys & Girls Club of Tucson - $92,000, Interfaith Community Services - $71,000, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona - $48,983, Tu Nidito Children and Family Services - $20,000 and Tucson Refugee Ministry - $22,400.

Angel Charity will also continue its two-year Capital Campaign Underwriting goal to meet its pledge to raise a total of $965,000 for its two major beneficiaries, Intermountain Centers and Reid Park Zoo.

For more information, visit www.angelcharity.org.