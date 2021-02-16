Tucson police ID man in Sunday’s fatal collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the victim in Sunday's fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson's south side.

Michael Bernard Ortiz, 58, died after being struck by a vehicle near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.

According to Tucson Police Department, Mr. Ortiz was attempting to cross Ajo Way when he was struck by a 2013 Subaru BRZ.

The driver of the Subaru stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police say the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Ortiz was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, TPD says. He was wearing non-reflective dark clothing.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.