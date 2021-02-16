Sierra Vista seeks input on Citywide Parks Master Plan

SIERRA VISITA, A.Z. (KVOA)- The City of Sierra Vista asked residents for their help shaping the future of parks throughout the city Tuesday.

Residents have been invited to offer input on the development of a Citywide Parks Master Plan.

"The Citywide Parks Master Plan encompasses all City parks, from small neighborhood spaces to large gathering places like Veterans Memorial Park, which is the subject of its own detailed master planning process," the city said in a news release.

To share their thoughts, residents can go to engage.sierravistaaz.gov and take an online survey. They can also pin desired park amenities on a map showing the city's parks and share why that addition is important to them.

“This master plan will provide the framework for future park projects throughout Sierra Vista, ensuring each project can be prioritized appropriately and move forward as efficiently as possible when the time is right,” Matt McLachlan, Community Development Director said in a city news release. “It’s important that the plan reflects what our residents value most in their local parks and what they would love to see added in the future.”

The city said this feedback is due Friday, March 12.