PACC implements new tech to help lost pets return home

TUCSON (KVOA) - Getting lost pets back to their homes might get a little easier -- with the help of technology.

Pima Animal Care Center will use tech that uses facial recognition to help lost pets get back home.

The app is called "Finding Rover," and it's free to download.

So, how does it work?

“All you have to do is upload a photo," said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are hoping this simple system can get pets home more quickly.”

After a pet arrives at the shelter, PACC will upload a photo to the site.

Finding Rover will search the lost and found sections to see if any of the photos match.

If the photo matches, the system will contact the pet owner.

PACC has also added a new texting program for lost and found reports. If you have lost a pet, send the word “LOST” to (833) 552-0591. For a pet that you have found, you will send “FOUND” to (833) 552-0591.

The shelter also recommends that your pet has updated microchip information. You can update it free here.

For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.