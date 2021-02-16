FBI Phoenix seeks ‘Jeepers Bandits’; suspected of six armed robberies

PHOENIX, AZ (KVOA) — This week FBI Phoenix announced its Violent Crimes Task Force needs the publics' help identifying the “Jeepers Bandits”.

The FBI said the group is made up of four men who are believed to have committed six armed robberies in Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona, since November 27, 2020.

The FBI said most recent robbery occurred Dec. 4.

"The Jeepers Bandits earned their nickname due to their appearance and attire which is similar to Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo who frequently said 'jeepers.' The four men target mostly smoke shops, but they have also robbed a Cold Stone Creamery," the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI said that during the robberies the suspects enter the businesses and go to the counter, acting as if they are customers. Then they wait for other customers to leave—then two of the subjects pull out guns and point them at employees. Then the suspects demand money be placed into a bag, then they leave.

The FBI said no one has been injured during the robberies.

The FBI has asked anyone with information to call the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Below is a list of the suspects and what they look like according to the FBI: