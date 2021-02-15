New Carondelet emergency center set to open on southeast side this spring

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new freestanding emergency center being constructed on the southeast side is on schedule to open in spring, according to a release shared Monday afternoon.

Back in January, Carondelet Medical Group began hiring medical staff for the Carondelet St. Raphael Emergency Center, which is located on the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road.

According to officials, this new ER facility will serve the Rita Ranch and Vail communities.

“Carondelet chose this area as projections show continued growth and need for nearby medical care. We are pleased to be able to expand our services in the greater Tucson area,” said Chris Tweedy, administrator for the facility. “St. Raphael Emergency Center will be open 24/7, offering convenient access for the nearby growing residential area and major employment centers. The facility’s 13-bed emergency department will be open around the clock and staffed by board-certified emergency physicians.”

The ER plans to provide “around the clock” emergency care for residents of the near commercial and residential areas.

Carondelet Medical Group is currently looking to hire people for a variety of positions at the new facility, including registered nurses with acute-care setting experience, CT technologists, respiratory care practitioners and housekeeping. To apply, visit carondelet.org/careers.

For more information about the new facility, visit carondelet.org.