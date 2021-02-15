Local teacher named among IXL Learning’s Elite 100

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local teacher is being recognized for his commitment to students during this unprecedented time in education.

Alejandro Gallegos from Mary Belle McCorkle Academy of Excellence has been identified by IXL Learning as one of the Elite 100.

The personalized learning program recognizes top teachers from around the world every year who have demonstrated their commitment to helping their students learn through its program.

"I really appreciate this but the truth is all the appreciation goes to the students. They're the ones that did all the work. They're the ones that stayed on task, that didn't give up, that practiced the lesson, that completed them,"

Gallegos said. "I mean I told them, 'We're getting this award, but it's all you guys, you did all the work."

IXL says Gallegos has personalized instruction for his students no matter where they were learning from, closed achievement gaps and created confident learners.