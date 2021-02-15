Local churches prepare for Ash Wednesday

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - Ash Wednesday is just two days away. Locally, many churches will hold a variety of religious activities including special daily prayer services. But not this year.

It is a season of Prayer and Reflection. Normally, a minister or priest marks the forehead of each participant with black ashes in the shape of a cross.

But this year with COVID-19, Ash Wednesday is going to look a little different.

"Everything has changed and one of those things is Ash Wednesday and the familiar distribution of the ashes," said Father Alan Valencia from St. Augustine Cathedral.

Local churches throughout Tucson are still holding mass and distributing ashes but, with COVID-19 protocols.

"We will bless the ashes on the altar. We will sprinkle them with Holy Water. From the altar, we will say the words of the Roman Missal, "Repent and believe in the gospel." Or "Remember that you are dust and to dust, you shall return," said Father Valencia.

Then they will mask up and encounter the faithful and impose ashes. Parishioners who attend St. Augustine will have two options.

"Sprinkle ashes at the crown of the head of the faithful. Or use a cotton swap per person and trace the cross on the forehead of the faithful."

St. Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley also has a plan in place.

"Our first Mass of the day will be indoors but everyone will receive ashes and communion outside right where I am standing."

Father John Arnold told News 4 Tucson, you can receive ashes in one of two ways.

"Either take a Q-Tip and make the sign of the cross, as each one comes up. Or we will sprinkle ashes on their head which is an older tradition."

Either way, Father Valencia said, instead of focusing on the differences of Ash Wednesday last year vs. this year, focus on repentance and mortality.

"I think all of us know that we can be better. We can be a better person in one way or another. That is the opportunity of Ash Wednesday, get a second chance and hit the restart button. Then focus on the reality of mortality."

St. Mark and St. Augustine will have be having mass on Wednesday. But, if you do not feel comfortable attending, you can watch online. Then you can come to the church to receive your ashes.