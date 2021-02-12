Davis-Monthan AFB to conduct emergency preparedness exercise

TUCSON (KVOA) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base announced Friday in a news release the 355th Wing will be conducting an on-base emergency preparedness exercise, Feb. 16-17.

The release said the public may notice smoke coming from the base during this period.

The training will test and enhance the 355th Wing’s ability to effectively communicate and protect its people and resources during emergencies, it said.

There will be minimal impact to normal operations for personnel not participating in the exercise. The Benko Fitness Center’s outdoor track parking lot will be closed starting Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. until Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. according to the release.

Davis-Monthan remains in Health Protection Condition Charlie and all exercise participants will adhere to COVID-19 mitigation policies in line with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidance, the release said.