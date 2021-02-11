Phoenix middle school students raise money to buy PPE for the homeless community

TUCSON (KVOA) - Around 10,000 people experience homelessness on any given day in Arizona, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

A group of Phoenix students has launched a program of their own to provide resources for the homeless population to hopefully decrease their chances of contracting COVID-19.

Braden Kuenne may be in the middle of a jam-packed school schedule and doing it virtually from home but he can't help but notice what is happening on our streets: the struggles of the homeless during the pandemic.

"It makes me sad, because they are members of society too," Kuenne said.

So the 14-year-old decided to do something about it. Kuenne and some of his classmates created a fundraiser, surpassing their goal of donations.

With that money, they've donated PPE and other resources to St. Mary's Basilica. They also plan on handing out the equipment to people living on the streets.

"Sometimes they need more help than other members of society and so I wanted to help them out so they can get to that point and then help others out," said Kuenne.

Infection rates among the homeless remain low compared to the general population. Health experts say the reason may be tied to many spending most of their time outdoors and having limited contact with others.