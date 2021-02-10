Tucson Parks and Rec now accepting applications for outdoor classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - You can now start attending leisure classes in the outdoors.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for dozens of its outdoor classes. The classes are designed for people of all ages.

Classes include drawing and watercolor painting, yoga, Tae Kwon Do, and piano classes.

The department says it is following all proper guidelines to make sure people feel safe and comfortable.

"Our recreation centers are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we've been hosting outdoors in order to keep people out in the fresh air, physically distanced, masks are required and we take temperatures before classes, all of our equipment is cleaned... And nobody shares equipment during classes," said Sierra Boyer with Tucson Parks and Recreation.

To sign up, click here.