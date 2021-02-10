Some downtown Tucson businesses receive heaters

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Downtown Tucson Partnership (DTP) is working to make dining out in downtown Tucson safer and warmer.

The DTP announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, plans to distribute 40 outdoor heaters and fuel to local downtown businesses. The heaters produce a striking flame through the middle of a glass tube.

The aim of the Downtown Heater Program is to provide additional warmth for downtown patrons while creating an inviting ambiance, according to a news release published Tuesday.

"Our goal is to help the businesses maximize their outdoor spaces, while improving the aesthetics downtown throughout the winter/spring season, said Kathleen Eriksen, President and CEO of the DTP.

The heaters are provided by HSL Properties, according to the news release. The heaters will be distributed to a total of 23 downtown businesses on Feb. 9 and 10.