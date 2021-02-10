Oro Valley PD to conduct HiVE patrols along Oracle Road

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - If you commute through this area you know about the congestion that occurs on Oracle Road. If you're traveling in that area Wednesday, you might see an influx of Oro Valley Police Department officers.

OVPD calls this their "HiVE" effort, which stands for High Visibility Enforcement.

It is an educational effort that was initiated in 2013. The main goal is increase awareness and reduce collisions related to speed, inattention, cars following too close and failing to yield to other drivers.

During OVPD's HiVE dates from November to January, they pulled over 600 vehicles. Out of the 600, only 65 were cited, which shows that this is mainly about educating the community.

"Just be patient. Slow down. Drive carefully. Use your good defensive driving habits and just understand that those areas can get congested at times. Don't push it," said Sgt. Jeff Thomas, with OVPD. "You know, when you see that light about to turn red, please come to a stop. Don't try to rush through and beat that red light. So, hopefully, we can prevent some of these collisions from happening in the future."

The effort will take place Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. between Magee and Suffolk.