TUCSON (KVOA) - A vehicle fire is causing traffic restrictions along Interstate 10 near Sunset Road Tuesday afternoon.

Interstate 10 westbound has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Eastbound lanes remain closed.

All eastbound traffic must leave the freeway at Orange Grove Road.

BREAKING - I-10 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire at sunset road. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes! Here's a look as of 12:18 PM. @KVOA #aztraffic #Tucson #traffic pic.twitter.com/XBuVHCZo9m — Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) February 9, 2021

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.