UArizona to remain in stage 1 of reentry plan for 2 weeks, plans for additional in-person classes

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona announced its reentry plan Monday.

UArizona will remain in stage 1 of its plan for two weeks, with only essential courses meeting in person.

If public health conditions allow, the university may move into stage 2 the week of Feb. 22. This means classes of 50 students or fewer would be permitted to meet in person. COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing and face coverings, would be implemented.

UArizona President Robert C. Robbins noted that Arizona no longer leads the nation in virus cases.

The state is now No. 10, with a rolling seven-day average of 43 new reported cases per 1,000 people. South Carolina is No. 1 with 66 daily new cases per 100,000. The national average is 36 cases per 100,000.

Pima County has a seven-day average of 41 cases per 100,000 people, according to UArizona.

The university also says they have seen improvement in infection rates on campus.

"Of the 13,179 COVID-19 tests administered on campus in the last week, 69 came back positive, for a positivity rate of 0.52%. That's down from 1.18% the previous week," UArizona said.

Due to the improving numbers, the university will scale back on its testing requirements for dorm residents. Instead of testing twice a week, it will now be once a week.

OTHER:

The university continues to serve as a point of distribution for Pima County's COVID-19 vaccination program. So far, 9,866 shots have been administered at the university POD, according to UArizona. Those in the prioritized Phase 1B group can register on the Pima County Health Department website or by calling 520-222-0119.