Sierra Vista animal shelter suspends dog intakes due to case of parvo

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - An animal shelter in Sierra Vista has suspended dog intakes for 10 days due to a case of parvo.

Dog and cat adoptions, as well as cat intakes, remain available at Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center.

Parvo is a highly contagious disease mainly affecting puppies and young dogs. By suspending dog intakes, the shelter hopes to prevent the disease for spreading.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6766 E. Highway 90. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 520-458-4151.