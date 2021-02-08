Real estate scammers hit Tucson amid house selling boom

TUCSON (KVOA) - The real estate market in Southern Arizona is booming. If you are selling a house, you are in luck. But if you are the buyer, you have to think fast and be the first one in line.

Buying a house can be very stressful, especially in Tucson where the demand is high, but the supply is low.

Sean Herdrick with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona said real estate scams happen all the time. For example, a scammer asks for money or gift cards upfront to see the house.

Herdrick said it is also important to make sure the realtors you are working with are really licensed realtors.

"We have seen so many time where here is a house for sale, you get interested in it and you pay a little money down to hold your spot or guarantee it is going to you," he said. "The house maybe does not even exist, is not on the market or even not for sale."

If you think you are being scammed, contact the Better Business Bureau and report it at bbb.org.