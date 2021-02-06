Cochise County receives five times more COVID-19 vaccines then last week

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - Last week Cochise County received no new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

News 4 Tucson checked back in with county health leaders on Saturday who told us that has all changed.

Cochise County only received 1,100 vaccines last week.

It's been a team sport for getting vaccine into the arms of Cochise county residents. Last week, there was a delay of game after the county realized they'd only receive a little over 1,000 vaccines from the state.

Dr. Alicia Thompson, the Cochise County Health Director said she was ecstatic after she found out the county will receive 5,400 doses.

"More than anything in the world I want to be able to say yes," Dr. Thompson said. "We have appointments today!"

For weeks, Cochise County leads other counties in the state in vaccine distribution. Dr. Thompson said she thinks some of the doses might be coming from other counties that are having more difficulties getting people their shots.

"It's kind of like a basketball game," Dr. Thompson said. "If you throw the ball to just one player, you're not going to win the game… Right? You have to use the whole team and pass the ball to the person who is going to make the shot."

Tammi-Jo Wilkins, the Cochise County Emergency Preparedness Specialist said in the coming week, they plan to make some big plays.



"We're hoping to be able to have more points of dispensing, and we are hopeful to have more people get appointments to obtain the vaccine," Wilkins said.

With no timeouts foreseen in the near future, county officials said everyone is playing the game for one reason. They are playing to save lives.



"We are working as a team, there are counties that are having more challenges, but the goal is winning the game, and winning the game is getting all those vaccines into arms within seven days of getting to us," Dr. Thompson said.