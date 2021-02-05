Mayor Romero hosts roundtable discussion with local venues, announces new initiative

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Friday morning, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero hosted a roundtable discussion with local independent venues, arts & culture organizations, and representatives of industry workers. Speakers included representatives from the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, as well as the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Music Policy Forum - two national organizations who helped craft the language for the Save Our Stages Act, which was included in the latest COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress in December. You can view the full discussion on Mayor Romero’s YouTube page.

The Mayor’s Office said topics included details of the $15 billion included for “Shuttered Venue Operators” in the latest COVID-19 relief package, as well as a conversation about best practices for re-opening local venues once safe, and how local government can support. Mayor Romero also announced that the City of Tucson will be joining the Re-open Every Venue Safely (REVS) initiative, a national cohort of pilot cities sharing strategies and resources to best position their community for the reopening of live music. The Mayor’s Office will be working in conjunction with the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona on this new initiative.

Last August, Mayor Romero joined more than 70 representatives of local venues and performing arts organizations in sending a letter to Arizona’s Congressional Delegation advocating for the passage of the Save Our Stages Act.

“Independent venues and performing arts organizations are economic multipliers, community builders, and beloved institutions that are at the heart of Tucson’s cultural and economic fabric,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “With the new REVS initiative, Tucson will be working alongside other cities and local stakeholders to share best practices and position ourselves to successfully re-open our local venues – who have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic – as soon as it is safe.”

“Our city has such a legacy of a thriving, influential, and economically expansive Arts ecosystem,” said Adriana Gallego, Executive Director of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona. “It not only employs a multitude of our creative sector workforce, engage audiences at all levels, and bring people together from all across our state and nation, but it also makes our city a landmark destination, consisting of spaces and organizations that identify Tucson as an arts and cultural destination. These spaces, venues, and organizations have been a sustained economic driver for our region, and the artistic expression they support are a source of community for Tucsonans.”