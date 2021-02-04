Two Black community newspapers from Tucson part of Arizona Memory Project

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Thursday that two Black community newspapers from Tucson are now part of the Arizona Memory Project.

In a news release, the Secretary of State’s Office said, “global and national events like the Great Depression and World War II affected the Black communities of Tucson as they did the rest of the country. Published from 1926 through 1934, The Arizona Times covered news of the economy and issues facing Black communities across the country, including Jim Crow and segregation. Tucson’s short-lived Arizona’s Negro Journal was published from 1942 to 1943 and included news from Fort Huachuca and the War. Coverage also included civil rights issues and local community news.”

“In addition to covering local news, both Tucson-based newspapers printed news stories from across the nation on issues facing Black Americans such as segregation, Jim Crow, race relations and political disenfranchisement,” said Sativa Peterson, news content program manager for the State of Arizona Research Library. “These newspapers provide a glimpse into society at the time they were created.”

Sixteen issues of The Arizona Times from 1926 and 1927 are available. Through a partnership with the Arizona Historical Society in Tucson, eight issues from 1942 of Arizona’s Negro Journal are also available on the Arizona Memory Project indefinitely and can be viewed using any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/theaztimes and http://go.azsos.gov/aznjournal.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.