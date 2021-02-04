2021 TMC Mega Raffle now in full swing

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's time once again for the Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle.

It's a chance for you to help raise money for TMC and enter to win some great prizes, including cars, trips, electronics and cash.

While people who have not entered the raffle yet have missed their opportunity to win an appreciation prize, they still have plenty of time to enter the drawings for both the early bird and the final raffles.

The raffle for the early bird prizes will be held March 10. The deadline to enter is March 4.

In the early bird phase, two winners will be selected in the drawing. The first prize includes a 2021 Cadillac XT6 plus $20,000 cash. The second prize is a 2021 Land Rover Defender plus $20,000 cash.

The final raffle, which will be held March 31. The deadline to enter is March 25.

The grand prizes include an A.F. Sterling Home valued at $625,000 or the $625,000 cash option. The second grand prize is a 2021 Audi E-Tron or a $150,000 cash option.

All ticket purchase deadlines are midnight Arizona Standard Time.

To view the complete list of prizes, click here.

Tickets for the raffle are $100 each, or $250 for a three-pack.

Participants who win an appreciation prize or an early bird prize will still be eligible to win a prize in the final raffle.

The proceeds of the raffle will help benefit Tucson Medical Center.

For more information, visit tmcmegaraffle.org or call 1-800-395-8805.