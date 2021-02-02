Pima Air and Space Museum acquires 77 acres of land to build new museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of Pima County's largest attractions has the green light to expand.

Pima Air and Space Museum announced Tuesday that they have acquired 77 acres of land east of their existing parcel. The land will be used to build "The Tucson Military Vehicle Museum", according to Pima County.

"The addition will showcase land-based military vehicles and give the public the opportunity to drive and ride in a variety of military and related land equipment vehicles," Pima County said.

The county says the funding for the project comes from a $2 million matching donor gift. Reportedly, it will "include a 32,000 square foot gallery and donations of vehicles already secured."

Pima Air and Space Museum is one of the world's largest aerospace museums. Currently, the museum is operating under COVID-19 restrictions.

The museum is located at 6000 E. Valencia Rd. For more information, visit pimaair.org/.