Millions of dollars in budget will soon be used to fix Tucson’s roads

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the first things you notice about Tucson, the roads. They are not in the best of shape. But with the help of more funding, Mayor Regina Romero said those conditions will soon change.

"Constituents and residents of Tucson want our roads fixed," she said.

Fourteen million dollars is now in the upcoming fiscal year budget to make that happen. These funds are in addition to road funding through the Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF). Along with Proposition 101, a five-year half-cent sales tax approved by Tucson voters in 2016.

"We have to take advantage of being in a good and healthy financial place. We have started our discussions on the budget and I feel like we need to put our money where our mouth is," Romero said. "We have got to deliver for Tucson residents, what our needs our. 76% of residential roads are failing."

Tucson City Council voted five to two in favor of the budget. Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik voted against it.

"This is way too early in our budget process. If we simply waited on this until our debt service is paid off on these HERF dollars, those gas tax dollars, then it is a different conversation," said Kozachik. "Then we have the dollars to spend. But right now, we are paying a debt service and we can shift those dollars over."

Kozachik said the important topic should be Prop 101.

"It is going to expire. We need to talk about extending Prop. 101 for another five, 10 or 20 years," he said. "But right now, we cannot rob Peter to pay Paul."

"All in all, except for a few pieces of our economy, we are in a very healthy financial position," Romero said.

The next fiscal year begins in July. That is when the $14 million will be on the road.